Druze protesters call Netanyahu ‘murderer’ after Golan attack

Thousands attend the funeral ceremony for the people, killed in rocket attack on Golan Heights in Majdal Shams, Israel, on July 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Druze protesters on Monday protested a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the town of Majdal Shams in Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Netanyahu arrived in the town early Monday to offer condolences over the death of 12 people in a missile attack on Saturday.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for the attack, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

Video clips shared on social media platforms showed protesters in the Druze community in the town calling Netanyahu "murderer."

"This man (Netanyahu) will not enter here," one protester said.

Netanyahu, who was accompanied by the chief of the Shin Bet domestic security service, Ronen Bar, laid a wreath in the playground where the deadly attack occurred, Israeli public broadcaster KAK reported.

Netanyahu has vowed that Hezbollah will pay a "heavy price" for the missile attack.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,300 people since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

















