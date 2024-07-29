2 dead, 5 injured in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon

Two people were killed and five others were injured in southern Lebanon after an Israeli drone targeted a car and a motorcycle on early Monday.

Lebanon's official news agency reported that an Israeli drone struck a car between the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Chaqra on the road to Al Qala, resulting in two injuries.

A second attack on a motorcycle on the Mays al-Jabal-Chaqra road near the Dubayeh Castle resulted in two fatalities and three additional injuries. Among the injured is a child who is in critical condition, according to the news agency.

Emergency teams transported the injured to Tebnine Governmental Hospital.

As of yet, there has been no comment from the Israeli side on the incident.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,300 people since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

