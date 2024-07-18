2 killed as Israeli jets strike displaced Palestinians in eastern Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed and five injured Thursday in an Israeli airstrike against a school sheltering displaced people in eastern Gaza City.

The strike was on the "al-Falah School, which shelters displaced people in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City," the Gaza Civil Defense said on Telegram.

The bombing caused severe damage to the school and medical and civil defense teams were searching for victims and the injured as a result of the Israeli attack, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 38,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























