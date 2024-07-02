Israeli army admits soldier killed, another seriously wounded in raid on Tulkarem

The Israeli army said late Monday that one soldier was killed and another seriously wounded by a roadside bomb that exploded during a raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarem.

The dead soldier was identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, who was driving a Panther armored personnel carrier when the bomb exploded.

The number of army deaths since the start of the Israeli war on Oct. 7 last year has now risen to 672.

Earlier, the Israeli army raided the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem and clashed with Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses.

The Health Ministry said a Palestinian woman and a child were killed in Tulkarem by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military has been regularly conducting raids in the West Bank over the past few years, which escalated with the start of the war on Gaza last October. Palestinians have also faced violent attacks from illegal settlers.

At least 556 Palestinians have since been killed, including 133 children, and nearly 5,300 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.