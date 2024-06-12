Palestinian child killed in Israeli attack on house in Rafah

A Palestinian child was killed and several people were injured in Israeli shelling of a house in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, local media reported Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, health officials said that Israel targeted a house in the Nasr neighborhood in northern Rafah.

Israeli warplanes also bombed a house in the neighborhood of Shuja'iyya in eastern Gaza City, but no information was shared about whether there were any fatalities or injuries.

Israel has faced international condemnation for its continued sweeping offensive against Gaza, which has reduced wide swathes of the coastal territory to ruins amid shortages of necessities and ongoing Israeli restrictions on aid deliveries.

Nearly 37,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year which precipitated the current war, most of them women and children, and more than 84,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed in the attack.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















