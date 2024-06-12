Israeli attacks kill 38 more Gazans, death toll surpasses 37,200

Relatives of Palestinians, who died after the Israeli attacks hit the Nuseirat refugee camp as the bodies are brought the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on June 12, 2024. (AA File Photo)

At least 38 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll to 37,202 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement added that some 84,932 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.