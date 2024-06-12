Hezbollah confirms killing of senior commander, 3 more fighters in Israeli airstrike

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border on June 8, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Lebanese group Hezbollah on Wednesday announced the death of four of its members, including a senior commander, in the ongoing confrontations with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, Hezbollah named its senior commander as Taleb Abdullah, 55, from the Lebanese southern town of Aadchit, who is considered the most senior Hezbollah commander killed by Israel since Oct. 7.

In January, Israel also killed Wissam al-Tawil, a Hezbollah military commander, in an airstrike.

The new fatalities brought to 340 the number of Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally.

The Israeli airstrike that killed the Hezbollah members took place in the town of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon late on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah announced carrying out 10 operations against Israeli military targets and settlements near the borders with Lebanon.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 37,200 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

















