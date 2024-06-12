Dozens of rockets fired toward northern Israel following killing of Hezbollah senior commander

Dozens of rockets were fired on Wednesday from southern Lebanon toward settlements in northern Israel following the Hezbollah confirmation of the death of one of its senior commanders in the ongoing confrontations with the Israeli army.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV also confirmed that a barrage of rockets was fired toward northern Israel, and that sirens were activated in 32 Israeli settlements.

The Israeli army said that some 90 rockets were fired from Lebanon and crossed borders into northern Israel.

It added that several of them were intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems while others affected several locations.

The Israeli Army Radio also said fires erupted in several areas in northern Israel due to the rocket attack.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The official Lebanese news agency reported that the Israeli army carried out drone strikes on the outskirts of Blida town in southern Lebanon.