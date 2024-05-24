Hezbollah targets Israeli tank, military sites near Lebanese border

Hezbollah said Friday that it targeted an Israeli tank and military positions near the Lebanese border, resulting in casualties among soldiers.

The group claimed responsibility for attacks on the border outpost headquarters at the Israeli Dovive Barracks and a building housing an intelligence force in the Al-Manara settlement in northern Israel.

Hezbollah also reported an earlier attack on a Merkava tank in the Shatula forest near the Metula settlement in northern Israel.

The group said that the attack resulted in the destruction of the tank and casualties among the crew.

Following the attack, Hezbollah targeted soldiers observed near the destroyed tank with artillery shells.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah claimed to have targeted a building used by Israeli soldiers in the Margaliot settlement and the Al-Malkiyya Israeli site near the Lebanese border with rockets.

The group also reported the death of one of its fighters during clashes with Israel, bringing its death toll to 312 since October 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army reported that a missile launched from southern Lebanon landed in an open area in the Kiryat Shmona settlement in northern Israel, a location not mentioned by Hezbollah in any of its statements.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, significant damage was inflicted on several homes and a synagogue in the Dovive settlement in Upper Galilee, northern Israel, following the launch of approximately 20 rockets from southern Lebanon by Hezbollah.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 35,800 people since last October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







