Panathinaikos to face Real Madrid in EuroLeague final

Greek team Panathinaikos will face Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final.

The Greek side eliminated Turkish club Fenerbahce Beko 73 - 57 while Los Merengues beat another Greek team, Olympiacos, 87 - 76 in Friday's Final Four matches.

French center Mathias Lessort led Panathinakios with 17 points and 10 rebounds at Uber Arena.

Real Madrid reached their 21st final by eliminating Olympiacos. Real Madrid was led by Bosnian forward Dzanan Musa, who dropped 20 points at Uber Arena.

In the third-place match, Fenerbahce will face Olympiacos on Sunday, while Panathinaikos will take on Real Madrid in the final on the same day. Both games will be played at Uber Arena.

Real Madrid are the record-holders of the competition with 11 titles.