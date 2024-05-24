Erdoğan: There is currently no institutional mechanism in world to protect oppressed, stop oppressors'

Speaking at the Albaraka Islamic Finance Summit held at the Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the increasing instability and uncertainty in the international system. "Instability and chaos have become the dominant colors of the world. Following the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war erupted, and this was followed by the Gaza crisis on October 7," Erdoğan stated.

President Erdoğan emphasized that Israel's attacks on Gaza have once again revealed the unjust and distorted nature of structures responsible for maintaining order in the world, primarily targeting the UN Security Council. "There is no institutional mechanism in the world to protect the oppressed and stop the oppressors," Erdoğan said.

KEY POINTS FROM PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN'S SPEECH:



''The balance in the international system has been lost, uncertainty has increased, and instability and chaos have become the dominant colors of the world. Following the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war erupted, and this was followed by the Gaza crisis on October 7.

The mass killings committed by Israel in Gaza have exposed the impotence of the global order. The unjust and distorted nature of the structures responsible for maintaining order in the world, primarily the UN Security Council, has once again been revealed. There is no institutional mechanism in the world to protect the oppressed and stop the oppressors.''

''If innocent people are being mercilessly slaughtered in Gaza and the Mediterranean has turned into a graveyard for refugees, then I'm sorry, but no one can feel safe. There can be no peace and tranquility where there is no justice.

If we, as humanity, want ourselves and our children to live in a prosperous world, we must all join hands for a more balanced and inclusive system.

Income justice in the world has deteriorated. Wealth inequality has reached its highest level in history.'' Erdoğan said.

















