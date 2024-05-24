Ankara expects ‘swift’ implementation of ICJ ruling on Rafah

Türkiye on Friday expects the implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order for Israel to halt its attacks in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Welcoming the order, a Foreign Ministry statement said: "No country in the world is above the law. We expect all the decisions taken by the Court to be swiftly implemented by Israel. To achieve this, we invite the UN Security Council to do its part."

Earlier, the ICJ ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah, open the Rafah crossing, and allow access to international fact-finding missions.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 80,200 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.