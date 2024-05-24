WORLD COURT RULING SHOWS CONSENSUS TO END ISRAELS WAR IN GAZA: PA

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the World Court's order on Friday for Israel to halt its operations in the city of Rafah, saying it represents an international consensus to end the war in Gaza, presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh told Reuters.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, also issued a statement welcoming the decision, but told Reuters that it fell short of recognising that other parts of the enclave are under attack.

"We believe it is not enough since the occupation's aggression across the Gaza Strip, especially in northern Gaza, is just as brutal and dangerous," senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.

Hamas called on the United Nations Security Council to implement the International Court of Justice decision, he said, adding that the group welcomes the court's request to allow investigation committees to reach the Gaza Strip to probe allegations of genocide against the Palestinian people.

"Hamas pledges to cooperate with the investigation committees," Naim told Reuters.







