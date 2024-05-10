Israeli soldiers training for possible major war with Lebanon

The Israeli army has been training for the possibility of a majorwith its northern neighbour, the military announced on Friday.It said reservists from a brigade had held various exercises over the course of the week to "accelerate readiness for an operation in this arena."The aim was operational readiness and preparation "for variousin the north."The training held inin the north of the country simulated combat situations in Lebanon.Infantry and armoured troops trained together with soldiers fromto work together in rough terrain. Other troops also practised with the air force to "to train for a scenario of rapid aerial resupply to ground forces operating in enemy territory."For more than seven months, fierce fighting has repeatedly broken out in the border area betweenand. The pro-Iranian Shia groupin particular has been firing rockets, artillery and anti-tank shells at northern Israel since October 8.is using air and artillery attacks to combatpositions. Under a United Nations Security Council resolution, Hezbollah positions should not be so close to the border.Months of mutual shelling have already caused severein villages on both sides of the border. Around 150,000 people on both sides of the border have had to leave their homes.