Israeli soldiers training for possible major war with Lebanon

The Israeli army has been training for the possibility of a major war
with its northern neighbour Lebanon
, the military announced on Friday.
It said reservists from a brigade had held various exercises over the course of the week to "accelerate readiness for an operation in this arena."
The aim was operational readiness and preparation "for various combat scenarios
in the north."
The training held in Galilee
in the north of the country simulated combat situations in Lebanon.
Infantry and armoured troops trained together with soldiers from logistics and communications units
to work together in rough terrain. Other troops also practised with the air force to "to train for a scenario of rapid aerial resupply to ground forces operating in enemy territory."
For more than seven months, fierce fighting has repeatedly broken out in the border area between Israel
and Lebanon
. The pro-Iranian Shia group Hezbollah
in particular has been firing rockets, artillery and anti-tank shells at northern Israel since October 8.
Israel
is using air and artillery attacks to combat Hezbollah
positions. Under a United Nations Security Council resolution, Hezbollah positions should not be so close to the border.
Months of mutual shelling have already caused severe destruction
in villages on both sides of the border. Around 150,000 people on both sides of the border have had to leave their homes.