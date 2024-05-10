 Contact Us
Israeli soldiers training for possible major war with Lebanon

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it has been conducting training exercises in preparation for a potential major conflict with its neighbouring country, Lebanon. According to the written statement, reservists from a brigade participated in multiple drills throughout the week to enhance their preparedness for potential operations in this area.

DPA MIDDLE EAST
Published May 10,2024
The Israeli army has been training for the possibility of a major war with its northern neighbour Lebanon, the military announced on Friday.

It said reservists from a brigade had held various exercises over the course of the week to "accelerate readiness for an operation in this arena."



The aim was operational readiness and preparation "for various combat scenarios in the north."

The training held in Galilee in the north of the country simulated combat situations in Lebanon.



Infantry and armoured troops trained together with soldiers from logistics and communications units to work together in rough terrain. Other troops also practised with the air force to "to train for a scenario of rapid aerial resupply to ground forces operating in enemy territory."



For more than seven months, fierce fighting has repeatedly broken out in the border area between Israel and Lebanon. The pro-Iranian Shia group Hezbollah in particular has been firing rockets, artillery and anti-tank shells at northern Israel since October 8.



Israel is using air and artillery attacks to combat Hezbollah positions. Under a United Nations Security Council resolution, Hezbollah positions should not be so close to the border.



Months of mutual shelling have already caused severe destruction in villages on both sides of the border. Around 150,000 people on both sides of the border have had to leave their homes.