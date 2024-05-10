China condemns illegal Israeli settlers’ attacks on Jordanian aid convoys

China on Friday condemned the illegal Israeli settlers' attacks on humanitarian aid convoys heading to Gaza.



"The actions violate the international law and international humanitarian law. The protracted conflict has made the humanitarian situation extremely dire in Gaza," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a news conference when asked about the attacks on two Jordanian humanitarian aid convoys.



He called on Israel to fulfill its obligations under the international humanitarian law, and "cooperate with and provide security safeguard for humanitarian agencies' aid effort."



On Wednesday, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said: "Two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food, flour, and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were attacked by settlers."



The aid convoys were the first major shipment from Jordan into the Erez crossing, which was reopened for the first time by Israel since Oct. 7 after months of pressure from the U.S.