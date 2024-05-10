8 fatalities reported as Israeli airstrike hits house north of Gaza refugee camp

At least eight Palestinians were killed and others injured in a house north of a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Friday amid an Israeli airstrike.

According to a statement from the Al-Awda Hospital in the enclave, eight fatalities were reported and an unspecified number of injuries arrived at the hospital following the Israeli airstrike on a house north of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp.

Meanwhile, witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli airstrike completely destroyed the house and caused mass damage to neighboring homes.

The witnesses further explained that medical and civil defense teams are still searching for missing people under the rubble.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas attack last Oct. 7, which killed 1,200 people. More than 34,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 78,500 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Over seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.























