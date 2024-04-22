Israeli military intelligence head resigns

According to the statement made by the Israeli army, Major General Aharon Haliva submitted his resignation letter to Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi.



In his resignation letter, Haliva said, "The intelligence unit under my command could not fulfill its mission. I will bear the pain of the war forever. I now want to accept responsibility and end my duty." he said.



It is not yet known when Haliva's resignation will come into effect, as his replacement in the Israeli army needs to be determined.



Haliva became the first senior military figure to accept his failure and decide to resign after the attacks on October 7.



It was reported that the Israeli army instructed the commands to launch an investigation within the army regarding the failures that led to the October 7 attacks.



In the written statement made by the Israeli army at the beginning of March, it was noted that military units that were not aware of the preparations for the attack on October 7, 2023 by Hamas's military wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, or were thought to have not taken sufficient precautions before the attack, would conduct internal investigations.



