Houthis urge fighters to intensify operations against Israeli ships

The Houthis in Yemen on Monday urged its fighters to intensify military operations against the Israel-linked ships as Tel Aviv continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip for over six months.

The Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, particularly those bound for Israel, since last fall. They say the attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on the Gaza Strip, where more than 34,000 people have been killed since October.

The attacks disrupted international trade on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia, prompting the US and UK to launch retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV quoted a statement by the group's political bureau, which highlighted the discovery of mass graves in Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

At least 283 bodies of people were found in a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after the Israeli army withdrew from the city on April 7 following a 4-month ground offensive.

The statement reiterated the group's stance in continuing its support to the Palestinian people and their resistance in Gaza.