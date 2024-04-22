News World Ankara welcomes designation of PKK as a banned group in Iraq: Erdoğan

In a statement on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his country's appreciation of the ban imposed on the PKK terror group in Iraq. During meetings with the Iraqi president and prime minister, Erdoğan emphasized the significance of security cooperation and combating terrorism as top priorities.

Türkiye welcomes the designation of the PKK terror group as a banned organization in Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement on Monday.



"A strategic framework agreement for cooperation signed with Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani constitutes a solid road map. I believe that my visit and the agreements just signed will constitute a new turning point in the Türkiye-Iraq relations," Erdoğan stressed in his comments.



Under the auspices of the Turkish president and Iraqi premier, a quadrilateral MoU regarding cooperation in the Development Road project was signed between Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, UAE.



Erdoğan has reiterated his call to all relevant parties to refrain from escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.



