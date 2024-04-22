Inter Milan win Italian Serie A title with 5 games left

Inter Milan became the Serie A champions for the 2023/2024 season after defeating their arch-rivals AC Milan on Monday with five games to spare.

Inter Milan broke the deadlock when Francesco Acerbi scored a header in the 18th minute at San Siro Stadium.

The Nerazzurri doubled the lead after Marcus Thuram made a classy-range finish in the 49th minute, but AC Milan narrowed the gap to one with a header from Fikayo Tomori in the 80th minute.

The game ended 2-1 in favor of Inter Milan.

In stoppage time, Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries and AC Milan's Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria were shown red cards after clashing with their opponents.

On matchday 33, Inter Milan collected 86 points with 27 wins and one defeat and their 20th Serie A title took them ahead of rival AC Milan's 19.