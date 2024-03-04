Israeli strike kills 3 paramedics in southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike killed three paramedics with Hezbollah's Islamic Health Society in southern Lebanon, according to the organization on Monday.

In a statement, the society said the fatalities occurred when Israeli fighter jets struck an ambulance center in the town of Odaisseh.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said two other paramedics were injured in the attack.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the clashes first erupted in October of last year. Nearly 20 Israelis have also been killed, according to Israeli figures.













