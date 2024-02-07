Lebanese civilian killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

A Lebanese civilian was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to local media.

An Israeli drone struck a house in the town of Al-Khiyam, leaving a civilian dead, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Two other civilians were injured in the attack.

According to the broadcaster, Israeli fighter jets flew over the border town of Al-Qlayaa and fired thermal bombs. An Israeli strike was also reported in the town of Marwahin.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

Tension has escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 that has since killed at least 27,708 people and injured 67,174 others.























