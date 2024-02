Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev secured a fifth term in voting on Wednesday, partial official results showed, an expected outcome after his country's landmark victory over Armenian separatists last year.

The early tallies showed Aliyev won the election with 92.1 percent of the votes after 54.5 percent of electoral precincts declared results in the ballot held amid a crackdown on independent media and in the absence of any real opposition.