ISRAELS NETANYAHU VOWS TO CONTINUE GAZA WAR

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Wednesday evening to continue a deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip until achieving a "crushing victory" against Hamas.

"Giving in to the outrageous demands of Hamas will not only fail to bring about the release of the hostages but will invite an additional massacre and a disaster for Israel," Netanyahu said in a news conference.

"The day after the war is the day after Hamas. Not part of Hamas, not half of Hamas."

Netanyahu said victory against the Gaza-based Palestinian group will come in a "matter of months," not years.

"We are on the way to complete victory. The victory is within reach," he said.

"We will continue until the end," Netanyahu said. "There is no other solution besides complete victory."





