Drone strikes hit vehicle in Baghdad: security sources

A drone strike on Wednesday evening hit a vehicle in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, two security sources said, with one saying it belonged to a leader of a pro-Iran group.

The attack comes as tensions soar with the United States carrying out strikes on pro-Iran groups in Iraq and Syria amid the war in the Gaza Strip.

"A drone fired three rockets at a 4X4 car" in east Baghdad, said one source, speaking on condition of anonymity. The other said the vehicle belonged to an official from Hashed al-Shaabi, a coalition of mainly pro-Iran paramilitaries now integrated into Iraq's regular security forces.







