Press group documents 135 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in January

Israel committed at least 135 violations and crimes against Palestinian journalists across Palestine last month, according to a local press group.

In its report published Monday and cited by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate documented the Israeli crimes, including the killing of 14 Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip.

It also recorded some 50 cases of assaults by the Israeli soldiers across the occupied West Bank which included "detaining press crews, preventing them from doing their job and targeting them with live bullets."

A total of 26 cases of violence and intimidation were recorded against Palestinian journalists, including four who were "brutally injured by bullets and missile shrapnel, in addition to four others who sustained cuts and bruises in Israeli attacks."

Two journalists were detained by Israeli forces, while several press institutions and at least three homes of journalists were raided in January, the report stated.

"At least 35 journalists remain behind Israeli bars under harsh conditions," said the Palestinian press group.

According to the latest number announced by the Gaza media office, 122 Palestinian journalists have been killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of its onslaught on the Gaza Strip last Oct. 7.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 27,478 Palestinians and injuring 66,835 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.













