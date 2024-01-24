Israeli army shell 2 hospitals in Gaza’s Khan Younis, Health Ministry says

Gaza's Health Ministry accused the Israeli army Wednesday of shelling two medical facilities in the southern city of Khan Younis.

"Israeli forces are extensively shelling the vicinity of Nasser Medical Complex and al-Amal Hospital" in Khan Younis, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told Anadolu.

He said Israeli forces blocked roads to the two facilities and prevented ambulance dispatches there.

The spokesman warned that patients and medical staff at the two facilities "are at severe risk."

Palestinian health authorities have repeatedly accused the Israeli army of targeting hospitals and ambulances during its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it has completed a siege around Khan Younis city, which Tel Aviv says is a stronghold for Hamas.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 25,700 Palestinians and injuring 63,740 others. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while more than half of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.





