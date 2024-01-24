Israel attacks UNRWA education center, leaving several Gazans dead

The Israeli military targeted an education center belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the city of Khan Yunis in the blockaded Gaza Strip, where more than ten thousand civilians sought refuge, resulting in the death of 9 people.

Thomas White, the Director of UNRWA in Gaza, stated on the social media platform X that the education center, where more than ten thousand displaced Palestinians took shelter, was hit.

White mentioned, "Conflicts are escalating in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The education center, where more than ten thousand displaced individuals sought refuge, was just hit, and fires broke out in the buildings. There is a significant loss. Entry and exit to the education center have been blocked for 2 days, and people are trapped."

It is noteworthy that White's statement did not specify who carried out the attack.

In his second statement, UNRWA Gaza Director White indicated that the UNRWA education center was the target of a tank attack, resulting in the death of 9 people and injuring 75 others.

Meanwhile, images depicting the events at the center after the attack were shared on social media.

















