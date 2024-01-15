French lawmaker says he is threatened for denouncing Israeli massacres in Gaza

This photograph taken on January 15, 2024 from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment. (AFP Photo)

French lawmaker Aymeric Caron of the left-wing Ecological Revolution for Living (REV) party said on Monday that he continued to receive threats for denouncing Israeli massacres in Gaza.

"The insults and threats also continue to rain down, because I denounce the ongoing massacres in Gaza and I demand a ceasefire," he said on X.

Caron also revealed that Le Monde and Liberation, two major newspapers in France, refused to publish his pieces in which he requested the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to sanction Israel from taking part in Paris Olympics that will be held this summer.

"It is time for French diplomacy and the press to agree to adopt the point of view of international justice and essential peace. Their silence and bias are causing damage," he added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people. At least 24,100 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,834 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.