Israeli premier accuses South Africa of ‘hypocrisy’ as ICJ hears Gaza genocide case

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday criticized and accused South Africa of "hypocrisy" after the International Court of Justice in The Hague started hearing the genocide lawsuit against Tel Aviv.

During a news conference in Tel Aviv, in his first response to the lawsuit, Netanyahu stated: "Israel is accused of committing genocide while fighting for the survival of its people. We fight terrorists, we fight lies, and today we see the world turned upside down."

Describing the "hypocrisy affecting South Africa as glaring," he continued: "We will continue to fight terrorists, we will continue to reject lies, and we will continue to preserve our right to defend ourselves and secure our future until absolute victory."

Earlier on Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing South Africa's case against Israel for acts of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Israel's argument is scheduled to be heard on Friday.

On Dec. 29, 2023, South Africa filed an 84-page lawsuit presenting evidence of Israel, as the occupying power, violating its obligations under the United Nations Charter and engaging in "committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

The court, later on, is expected to decide on the procedure for the proceedings in this case. The International Court of Justice serves as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.









