Nine Turkish soldiers martyred in clashes with PKK terrorists in northern Iraq - ministry

Nine Turkish soldiers were left martyred, and several others got injured in a clash with the bloody-minded terrorist group PKK in northern Iraq, Türkiye's defense ministry said in a statement on Friday.



"In a clash with the PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate a military base in the Pençe-Kilit Operation area in northern Iraq, 9 soldiers were martyred, and 4 other soldiers got injured," the Ministry of National Defense (MSB) said in its latest briefing.



"Scores of PKK terrorists neutralized in the ongoing operations in the region," the ministry added.



The Ministry of National Defense has expressed deep sorrow for the martyred soldiers, extending condolences to their grieving families and offering wishes of strength and quick recovery to the injured.



Turkish forces regularly carry out strikes in neighboring Iraq as part of the country's offensive against PKK terrorists.







