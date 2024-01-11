Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught nears 23,500

Palestinians who lost their loved ones mourn as bodies of the deceased are taken out of the mortuary of Al Najjar Hospital for burial in Rafah, Gaza on January 10, 2024. (AA Photo)

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has mounted to 23,469, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said that 59,604 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

"The Israeli attacks left 112 people dead and 194 others injured in the last 24 hours," the spokesman said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," he added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October which Tel Aviv says killed around 1,200 people.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.























