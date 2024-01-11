Daily death toll in Gaza higher than all major 21st century conflicts: Oxfam

Jamil al-Agha and his wife react as the injured man holds the body of one of the couple's 2 children killed in Israeli bombardment, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 19, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Oxfam said Thursday that the daily death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israel's attacks is higher than all major conflicts in the 21st century.

"Israel's military is killing Palestinians at an average rate of 250 people a day which massively exceeds the daily death toll of any other major conflict of recent years, Oxfam said today, as the escalation of hostilities nears its 100th day," the international aid organization said in a statement that underlined that the number is on average 96.5 in Syria, 51.6 in Sudan, 50.8 in Iraq, 43.9 in Ukraine, 23.8 in Afghanistan and 15.8 in Yemen.

It said the lives of Gazans are at risk due to hunger, diseases and cold, as well as Israeli bombardments, and reiterated that 10% of the needed food can enter the enclave.

The statement emphasized that materials such as quilts, hot water and fuel are nowhere to be found in Gaza, in evaluations by Oxfam's Middle East Director Sally Abi Khalil.

Abi Khalil said residents in Gaza are facing famine as a result of Israel's ongoing attacks for nearly 100 days.

"It is unimaginable that the international community is watching the deadliest rate of conflict of the 21st century unfold, while continuously blocking calls for a ceasefire," she was quoted in the statement.

She pointed out that Israel prevents vital aid supplies from entering Gaza and said: "On top of the already horrific death toll, many more people could die from hunger, preventable diseases, diarrhea and cold. The situation is particularly worrying for children, pregnant women and those with existing medical conditions."

"The only way to stop the bloodshed and prevent many more lives being lost is for an immediate ceasefire, for hostages to be released and for crucial aid supplies to be allowed in," she added.