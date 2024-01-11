 Contact Us
News Anti-terror fight Scores of HDP members arrested for raising funds for PKK terror group under disguise of 'taxation'

Scores of HDP members arrested for raising funds for PKK terror group under disguise of 'taxation'

During operations against the terrorist group PKK/KCK in Istanbul, it has been found that district executives from the HDP were arrested for allegedly raising funds for the organization under the disguise of 'taxation.' Under the jurisdiction of the investigation helmed by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, focused on Terrorist and Organized Crime pursuits, a significant operation has been carried out.

A News ANTI-TERROR FIGHT
Published January 11,2024
Subscribe
SCORES OF HDP MEMBERS ARRESTED FOR RAISING FUNDS FOR PKK TERROR GROUP UNDER DISGUISE OF TAXATION

During operations targeting the bloody-minded terrorist group PKK in Istanbul, it was discovered that district executives affiliated with the opposition HDP were collecting money for the heinous terrorist organization disguised as "taxes."

Within the scope of the inquiry led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, which centers on Terrorist and Organized Crime activities, a substantial operation has been executed.



The 20 individuals who have been apprehended were all part of the political structure of the organization, as targeted by the operations. Out of the 26 suspects, these 20 have been captured so far.

The list of suspects includes district executives representing the PKK-linked opposition HDP in Pendik, Tuzla, and Bakırköy.



According to investigation findings, the HDP district executives under suspicion were part of the organization's financial team and assisted with financing matters.

An inquiry uncovered that HDP members conducted financial studies in order to procure funds for the organization's operations and longevity. It was found that they gathered funds from individuals of Kurdish ancestry, ostensibly for 'tax' reasons, with the goal of establishing a 'reserve' for the organization.



Additionally, it was confirmed that HDP leaders attempted to raise funds within the party by utilizing members involved in the political organization, under the pretext of donations or a savings drive, in an effort to legitimize their actions.



Furthermore, the HDP executives were found to actively employ a strategy known as 'move' in order to persuade formerly disassociated parties to return to their fold.