The CES conventions in 2022, 2023, and 2024 marked milestones for Togg as they unveiled their innovative smart devices. First was the Concept Smart Device, creating a worldwide buzz. The following year saw the launch of Beyond X, representing more than just a smart device. And in 2024, Togg's second creation, the T10F, debuted on the global stage with plans for an initial release in Turkey before reaching Europe in March or April of the next year. The impressive T10F garnered attention from international participants at CES 2024.