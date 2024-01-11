U.S. CONDEMNS IRANS SEIZURE OF AMERICAN OIL TANKER, DEMANDS IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF SHIP, CREW

U.S. condemns Iran's seizure of American oil tanker, demands immediate release of ship, crew

The U.S. State Department on Thursday condemned Iran's seizure of an American oil tanker and called for the immediate release of the ship and its crew.

"This unlawful seizure of a commercial vessel is just the latest behavior by Iran or enabled by Iran aimed at disrupting international commerce," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

He said the tanker is a Greek-Marshall Islands flagged ship with Greek owners and was en route to Türkiye to deliver crude oil.

"We believe this kind of action will simply add uncertainty for commercial shipping," said Patel. "Provocative actions like this are a menace to the global economy and must cease."

He said Iran's "destabilizing actions" continue to be a "subject of conversation" when it comes to talks with partners around the world and in the region.

Iran's navy confirmed the seizure of the tanker Thursday in the Sea of Oman.

The army's naval wing said the seizure was "based on a court order," according to a statement published by state media.

The navy said the tanker stole Iranian oil last year "under the US guidance" and supplied oil to Washington.

















