"Enough is enough": Israeli hostage families push for negotiations to end Gaza conflict

The families of hostages held in Gaza on Saturday called on Israel to stop fighting and make a deal to secure their release after the army admitted "mistakenly" killing three captives in the Palestinian territory.

"We only receive dead bodies. We want you to stop the fight and start negotiations," Noam Perry, daughter of hostage Haim Perry, said at an event in Tel Aviv organised by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.