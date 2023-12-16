Türkiye-Greece cooperation to lead to new roadmap for dialogue: Greek FM

Cooperation between Türkiye and Greece will lead to a new roadmap for dialogue, the Greek foreign minister said on Saturday.

The Declaration of Athens signed by the two countries on Dec. 7 is a substantial and highly symbolic text, George Gerapetritis told daily Ta Nea in an interview, which was also posted on the Greek Foreign Ministry website.

The declaration also reflects the "firm political will" to deepen relations and confirm the friendship.

Gerapetritis added that Türkiye and Greece will continue further cooperation in political dialogue, a positive agenda, and confidence-building measures.

This cooperation will lead to the formation of a new roadmap for dialogue, he also said, adding that Athens wants to operate "wisely."

Gerapetritis said both sides must cooperate to control irregular immigration and illegal trafficking.

Cooperation will also develop in terms of investments, he added, saying that a Greek business delegation will visit Istanbul in February about investment possibilities.

The main target is to ensure that existing disagreements do not cause tension, he said, pointing to a possible discussion, when the circumstances are right, on delimitation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zone in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish president, paid a landmark visit to Greece on Dec. 7 after the neighboring countries have experienced a tumultuous relationship in recent years.

The two countries signed the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness, in which they stressed that they are committed to fostering friendly relations, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and understanding and seeking resolution to any dispute in line with international law.

Türkiye and Greece have enough knowledge, experience, and determination to amicably resolve their bilateral issues without any interference from any third party, Erdoğan said after the visit.