Al-Quds Brigades claims killing, injuring Israeli soldiers in Gaza City operation

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced Sunday that several members of an Israeli special force were killed and injured when a house in which they were positioned in eastern Gaza City was blown up.

In a statement, the brigades said: "We demolished a house in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood containing more than 13 Zionist soldiers who were attempting to locate a tunnel."

"One of our fighters managed to emerge from the tunnel, killing two Israeli soldiers before completely detonating the house, causing casualties among the force," the statement added.

There was no comment from the Israeli army regarding the Al-Quds Brigades' statement.

Earlier, the Al-Qassam Brigades said it targeted 13 Israeli soldiers in the al-Faluja area, in the town of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, with no confirmation or denial from the Israeli side.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.























