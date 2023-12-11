US aid delays to Ukraine are 'dreams come true' for Putin: Zelensky

 Contact Us
Published December 11,2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine is counting on the United States and that military aid delays are "dreams come true" for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Putin must lose," Zelensky said in a speech at the National Defense University in Washington. "You can count on Ukraine, and we hope just as much to be able to count on you."

In a reference to congressional wrangling over a new military assistance package to Ukraine, he said "if there's anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it's just Putin and his sick clique.

"They see their dreams come true when they see the delays or some scandals and... when the support of the freedom fighters goes down," said Zelensky, who is to meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday.