UN Security Council delegation to visit Rafah crossing

A delegation representing member states of the United Nations Security Council has arrived in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish and will head to the Rafah crossing to the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said.

The delegation will be informed about the aid delivery operations and the obstacles imposed by Israel on the entry of aid trucks and the evacuation of injured Palestinians through the Rafah crossing, the ministry said in a statement.

The visit comes at a time when "the Security Council is unable, unfortunately, to take a decision to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and put an end to the continued targeting of civilians, provide them with protection, and secure their basic needs," it added.

An Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) official told dpa that the delegation visited the ERC's warehouse in North Sinai, which contains humanitarian and medical aid to be delivered to Gaza.

They have also visited Al-Arish hospital where some injured Palestinians are being treated.

The delegation consists of representatives from Security Council member countries including Russia, China, Brazil, Korea, Ghana, Japan and the United Arab Emirates, he added.







