Tusk voted in as new Polish prime minister

Leader of the Civic Coalition (KO) Donald Tusk looks on after the Parliament voted in favor of him becoming the Prime Minister, in Parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, December 11, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Donald Tusk on Monday evening was nominated to become Poland's new prime minister. Tusk's government will most likely be sworn in on Wednesday, Marcin Mastalerek, head of the president's office, told radio RMF FM on Monday.

"I couldn't have done otherwise, I had to come back," Tusk said after the vote. Tusk, 66, was prime minister between 2007 and 2014, before he became president of the European Council.

"On October 15 (Election Day), Poles woke up and decided to remove you from power," he said, referring to Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the outgoing ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), which has reigned since 2015.

"Thank you to all Poles. This is a great day, not for me, but for those who believed that things would get better, even singing that 'we will chase away the darkness and evil'," Tusk said.

"I am indebted to those who trusted this new Polish hope, because they deeply believe in us and Poland, and they have given us cautious credit and decided to make this historic change," he added.

The new premier also dedicated the victory to "all Poles offended, embittered and insulted by eight years of politics of contempt. I am very proud of you, of all those who were afraid, but were not completely afraid. Perhaps this victory is thanks to the weakest." He pledged: "We will fix it all together, we will be able to right the wrongs from tomorrow, so that all Polish citizens will feel at home."

The outgoing premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, earlier Monday lost a vote of confidence in his government in the lower house of parliament (Sejm), by a vote of 266-190. If the prime minister designated by the president fails to get an absolute majority of votes, under the Constitution, the appointment of the government is passed to the Sejm. A minimum of 46 MPs can nominate a candidate for prime minister.

Tusk was the candidate of the Civic Coalition (KO), the People's Party (PSL), Poland 2050, and the Left. On Nov. 10, the heads of these parties signed a coalition agreement. These formations have a majority of 248 votes versus the Law and Justice (PiS) club's 191. Tusk's appointment puts an end to eight years of rule by the PiS.

NEW BUDGET, JUSTICE SYSTEM CHANGES



One of the first tasks of the new Cabinet will be to pass a budget, followed by changes in the justice system. Later this week, Senator Adam Bodnar will reportedly present a detailed scenario of changes in this area, aimed to enable Poland to obtain funds for its National Recovery Plan.

According to Katarzyna Piekarska (KO), the vice-chair of parliament's Justice Committee, the functions of the minister of justice and the prosecutor general should be separated as soon as possible, a move that should help unblock EU funds allocated for Poland.

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz is reportedly set to become defense minister, while Radoslaw Sikorski could again become foreign minister.

The PiS remains the biggest single party in parliament, with 194 of 460 seats, while Duda has veto power over parliamentary decisions.

On Monday morning, Morawiecki delivered a speech in the Sejm listing the achievements of his government, saying that "the tax wedge in Poland is the lowest among all EU OECD countries." He also claimed that the wage gap had narrowed under the PiS government.

PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said that after the lost vote that PiS "will be tough in opposition" and when asked by a journalist whether he would wish Tusk good luck, he said: "You must be joking!"

Kaczynski later stormed the Sejm podium, shouting: "I know one thing, you are a German agent" as Tusk spoke.