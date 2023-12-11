‘Bloodshed in Gaza will continue,’ says Russia on U.S. veto of UN Security Council resolution

The U.S. veto last week of a United Nations Security Council resolution requesting an urgent humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza means that "bloodshed will continue," Russia said on Monday.

More than 17,000 people have so far lost their lives in Israel's attacks on Gaza, and last Friday the U.S. vetoed a resolution requesting an urgent humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, said a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

"This means that horrific bloodshed and catastrophic destruction will continue to occur by one country's decision," the statement added.

The draft resolution, co-sponsored by more than 90 countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye, was voted on in an emergency Security Council session.

Thirteen council members voted yes, while the UK abstained and the U.S. vetoed the resolution.

Since the veto-a power only the five permanent Security Council members have-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has decried the move, saying it shows why reforms to the council are needed, a cause he has championed with the slogan, "The world is bigger than five."

















