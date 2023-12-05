Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in southern West Bank

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians late Monday in the southern occupied West Bank.

Anas al-Farroukh, 23, and Mohammad al-Farroukh, 22, both suffered severe injuries before being pronounced dead at a hospital, the official WAFA news agency reported, citing a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

WAFA added that the incident took place in the Ras Al-Aroud area of the town of Sa'ir northwest of the city of Hebron.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

A total of 259 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7 in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the West Bank-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

The death toll of Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the year is now 467.





