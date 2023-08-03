Former soldier who set himself on fire in Israel due to unrecognized disability status dies

Kalaf had set himself on fire in Netanya on August 1st, citing the reason that his disability status due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from his military service was not recognized.

He was severely injured with serious burns and taken to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan for treatment.

The Ministry of Defense of Israel announced that Kalaf's disability application was denied after a comprehensive review, as it was determined that he did not suffer from PTSD and had a mental illness unrelated to his military service.

No official statement has been made by the Israeli authorities regarding the death of the former soldier.

Kalaf's death brought attention to similar cases of former soldiers in Israel attempting self-immolation, reflecting the dissatisfaction of many disabled veterans with the care and support they receive.

According to the 2022 report of the Israeli State Comptroller, 73% of disabled veterans who served in the military reported to feeling humiliated and dissatisfied with the services they received due to inadequate care and having trust issues.