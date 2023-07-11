Knesset passes bill in first reading to limit court powers

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) on Tuesday passed a bill in its first reading that limits the powers of the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the 120-member Knesset said that the bill was adopted in the first reading by 64-56 votes.

The controversial bill, however, would require second and third readings in order to be an effective law.

Ahead of the voting session, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Knesset in protest of the vote where some managed to break into the building before being dragged out by the police.

Another bill was also passed that would make it harder to remove the prime minister on corruption charges that still hang over him.

The Israeli opposition accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, of using the judicial overhaul to distance away possible judgements against him.

Netanyahu denies the charges and rejects any link between the judicial changes and his own case.

Israel has been in political turmoil in recent months over the planned judicial reform by the Netanyahu government, which the opposition views as a power grab in favor of executive authority.



















