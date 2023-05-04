Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in Nablus

Israeli forces on Thursday killed three Palestinians in the city of Nablus, northern West Bank.

"Medical teams recovered the bodies of 3 Palestinians in a house besieged by Israeli forces in the Old City of Nablus," the official Palestinian TV reported.

The Israeli army left after the raid, witnesses told Anadolu.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said "its crews dealt with two serious injuries caused by live bullets during clashes that erupted between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army in Nablus."

The Directorate of Education in Nablus announced the postponement of school hours until the end of the military operation.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.