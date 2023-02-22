UN chief warns against Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories

The UN chief said Wednesday that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories are "illegal" under international law, warning it "must stop."

"Across the occupied West Bank and Gaza, hopelessness is spreading, feeding anger and despair. Each new settlement is another roadblock on the path to peace," Antonio Guterres said at the opening of the 2023 session of the committee on the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

Noting the "concerning news" early Wednesday that Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians and injured more than 80, Guterres said: "Deadly cycles of violence keep accelerating. Tensions are sky-high. And the peace process remains stalled."

He also noted the "fragile" situation in Jerusalem as well as provocations and acts of violence in and around Holy Sites and said the UN's position is "clear."



"The status of Jerusalem cannot be altered by unilateral actions," he said.



"Jerusalem's demographic and historical character must be preserved -- and the status quo at the Holy Sites must be upheld, in line with the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," he said.

The UN chief said the "ultimate goal" is to "end the occupation, realize a two-state solution."



"What is needed is the political will and courage to make the difficult choices for peace," he said.

"A peace that ends the occupation and ensures two states - Israel and an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state -- living side by side within secure and recognized borders, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states," he said. "A peace in which Palestinians and Israelis alike enjoy equal measures of democracy, opportunity, and dignity in their lives."

















