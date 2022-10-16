Four prisoners killed and 61 injured at Evin prison fire - IRNA

Iran's judiciary said that four prisoners have been killed and 61 others were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at Tehran's Evin prison overnight, the official state news agency IRNA reported.

According to the report, the four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 others were injured, with 51 of these treated on an outpatient basis, IRNA added.

The fire -- blamed on "riots and clashes" and later brought under control according to authorities -- came as Iran has been rocked by protests over the death of 22-year-old Amini after her arrest for violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Evin, infamous for the ill-treatment of political prisoners, also holds foreign detainees and thousands facing criminal charges. Hundreds of those arrested during the recent demonstrations have reportedly been sent there.

"Evin Prison in Tehran is on fire and shots can clearly be heard. The life of every political and ordinary crime prisoner is at grave risk", the Oslo-based non-government group Iran Human Rights (IHR) warned overnight.

It said authorities had closed off roads leading to the prison in an apparent bid to stop protests taking place outside the jail. Some headed there on foot and chants of "Death to the dictator" could be heard in videos shared by social media channel 1500tasvir.