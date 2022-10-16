Serbia temporarily closes its embassy in Kyiv to ensure staff safety

Serbia on Sunday closed its embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv temporarily to "ensure the safety of the staff."

The embassy in a statement said the mission will "continue to work from Belgrade until the conditions for returning to Ukraine are met."

For citizens who still remain in the war-torn country, it added that Serbian embassies in the countries bordering Ukraine are also at their disposal.

The embassy also reminded that on Feb. 13 it issued the recommendation to the citizens in Ukraine "to consider the possibility of temporarily leaving the territory," and all those who had plans to travel to Ukraine were advised to postpone their trip.

This week, Russian forces launched new missile strikes in Ukraine following an attack on a strategic bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014, drawing widespread international condemnation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the latest strikes were in response to explosions on the Kerch Bridge, and other "terrorist attacks" carried out by Ukraine's intelligence.